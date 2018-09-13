Partner Investment Management L.P. Has $1.11 Million Stake in Myokardia Inc (MYOK)

Partner Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,760 shares during the quarter. Partner Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Myokardia were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its position in shares of Myokardia by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 198,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,844,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Myokardia by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 276,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,735,000 after purchasing an additional 30,115 shares during the last quarter. BB Biotech AG bought a new stake in shares of Myokardia during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,832,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Myokardia by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 7,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Myokardia by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Myokardia news, CEO Anastasios Gianakakos sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.33, for a total transaction of $177,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,624,714.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc Semigran sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total transaction of $2,678,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,464,542. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,500 shares of company stock worth $3,615,240 over the last three months. Insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Myokardia stock opened at $61.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.64 and a beta of 3.40. Myokardia Inc has a 1 year low of $32.80 and a 1 year high of $66.55.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.01. Myokardia had a negative net margin of 249.22% and a negative return on equity of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $6.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 million. research analysts anticipate that Myokardia Inc will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MYOK shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Myokardia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Myokardia in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Myokardia in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Myokardia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Myokardia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.22.

About Myokardia

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which has completed Phase II clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to potentially alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression.

