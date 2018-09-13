Partner Investment Management L.P. Grows Stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU)

Partner Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 63.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,738 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,769 shares during the period. Baidu accounts for about 1.9% of Partner Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Partner Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Baidu by 71.0% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 530 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in Baidu by 0.6% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 40,891 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,936,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Baidu by 5.7% during the first quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,739 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Baidu by 39.6% during the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Baidu by 19.4% during the second quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on BIDU. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Baidu in a report on Friday, September 7th. They set a “positive” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. BidaskClub cut Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp set a $297.00 target price on Baidu and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.19.

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $218.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.54. Baidu Inc has a 1 year low of $207.74 and a 1 year high of $284.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Baidu declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information services provider to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through mobile browsers; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline to meet their personal interests reflected in their past online behaviors, such as search and browsing, and their demographics; and Bear Paw Account that enables verified brands and businesses to aggregate their content from Websites, wapsites, and open-platform apps.

