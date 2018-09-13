Partner Fund Management L.P. Has $51.76 Million Stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (AGIO)

Partner Fund Management L.P. lessened its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 614,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 62,585 shares during the period. Partner Fund Management L.P.’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $51,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGIO. Tiverton Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGIO stock traded down $0.92 on Thursday, hitting $73.25. 306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,769. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $51.62 and a twelve month high of $99.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 1.77.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by $0.43. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 462.08% and a negative return on equity of 51.71%. The firm had revenue of $40.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.78) earnings per share. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 257.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, insider Steven L. Hoerter sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total transaction of $200,039.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,050 shares in the company, valued at $200,039. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher Bowden sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $136,051.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,956.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,122 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,209 in the last ninety days. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AGIO shares. Cann reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.90.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders in the United States. It is developing IDHIFA, a potent inhibitor of the mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) 2 protein that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH 2 mutation; Phase III clinical trial for patients with IDH2 mutant-positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML); Phase Ib frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase I/II frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML.

