Parker Harris Sells 5,711 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) insider Parker Harris sold 5,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.69, for a total value of $872,012.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,938 shares in the company, valued at $4,265,853.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Parker Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 4th, Parker Harris sold 5,711 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $871,155.94.

On Tuesday, August 21st, Parker Harris sold 5,711 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.90, for a total value of $838,945.90.

On Tuesday, August 14th, Parker Harris sold 5,711 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.91, for a total value of $833,292.01.

On Tuesday, August 7th, Parker Harris sold 5,711 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.11, for a total value of $823,012.21.

On Tuesday, July 31st, Parker Harris sold 5,711 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.84, for a total value of $787,204.24.

On Tuesday, July 17th, Parker Harris sold 5,711 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.59, for a total value of $837,175.49.

On Tuesday, July 10th, Parker Harris sold 2,204 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total value of $313,629.20.

On Tuesday, July 3rd, Parker Harris sold 2,050 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total value of $288,394.00.

On Tuesday, June 26th, Parker Harris sold 2,050 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.92, for a total value of $276,586.00.

On Tuesday, June 19th, Parker Harris sold 2,050 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.08, for a total value of $283,064.00.

CRM opened at $155.37 on Thursday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $92.11 and a 12-month high of $155.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.65 billion, a PE ratio of 130.63, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.27.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 29th. The CRM provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.24. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on salesforce.com from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on salesforce.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on salesforce.com to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on salesforce.com from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a $144.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,047 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. TLP Group LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 353.9% during the 1st quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 328.2% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,259 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

