Pan American Silver (PAAS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $13.97

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.97 and last traded at $14.45, with a volume of 113257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.31.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities set a $23.00 price objective on Pan American Silver and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Pan American Silver from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.44.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.11.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 17.95%. The company had revenue of $216.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.63 million. equities analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 17th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.45%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 19,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 48.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Company Profile (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Alamo Dorado, Huaron, Morococha, Manantial Espejo, and San Vicente mines.

