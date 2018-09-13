Paloma Partners Management Co Buys New Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (BLK)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $4,142,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wills Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,266,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 1,133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after buying an additional 6,290 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Institutional investors own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackRock news, Chairman Laurence Fink sold 19,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.67, for a total transaction of $10,051,866.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,098,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,588,175.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Ford bought 1,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $467.92 per share, for a total transaction of $467,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,526,768. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

BLK opened at $470.01 on Thursday. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $423.13 and a fifty-two week high of $594.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.87. The company has a market cap of $75.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.54.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $6.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.55 by $0.11. BlackRock had a net margin of 38.97% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $3.13 per share. This represents a $12.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 55.40%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $624.00 to $607.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $547.00 price target on shares of BlackRock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 8th. Citigroup raised shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $570.00 to $561.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $594.25.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

