Palatin Technologies (PTN) PT Set at $5.00 by HC Wainwright

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) has been assigned a $5.00 price target by HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 376.19% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PTN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palatin Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Palatin Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.35.
Shares of Palatin Technologies stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,977. Palatin Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $1.59.
About Palatin Technologies
Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted, receptor-specific peptide therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's principal product is Bremelanotide, an as needed subcutaneous injectable peptide melanocortin receptor agonist, which is in the Phase III clinical studies for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD).
Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price
Receive News & Ratings for Palatin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palatin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.