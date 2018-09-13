Palatin Technologies (PTN) PT Set at $5.00 by HC Wainwright

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) has been assigned a $5.00 price target by HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 376.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PTN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palatin Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Palatin Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.35.

Shares of Palatin Technologies stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,977. Palatin Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $1.59.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Palatin Technologies by 771.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,669,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,348,000 after purchasing an additional 9,444,346 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Palatin Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $746,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in Palatin Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Palatin Technologies by 263.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 512,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 371,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Palatin Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $355,000.

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted, receptor-specific peptide therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's principal product is Bremelanotide, an as needed subcutaneous injectable peptide melanocortin receptor agonist, which is in the Phase III clinical studies for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD).

