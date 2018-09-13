Pacific Grove Capital LP Takes $2.16 Million Position in Everi Holdings Inc (EVRI)

Pacific Grove Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 300,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,160,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Everi by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 169,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 27,084 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Everi by 241.1% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 266,714 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 188,514 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in Everi by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,819,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,112,000 after acquiring an additional 568,864 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Everi by 253.8% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 318,695 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 228,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Everi by 4.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 279,479 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 11,472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Everi alerts:

NYSE EVRI traded up $0.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -9.62, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $569.58 million, a PE ratio of -29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.32. Everi Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $6.08 and a twelve month high of $8.99.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $118.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.17 million. research analysts predict that Everi Holdings Inc will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

EVRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Everi from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Everi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Everi in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Everi Profile

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and Payments. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.