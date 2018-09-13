Pacific Grove Capital LP Sells 6,700 Shares of MGM Resorts International (MGM)

Pacific Grove Capital LP decreased its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the period. MGM Resorts International makes up approximately 1.8% of Pacific Grove Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Pacific Grove Capital LP’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $4,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 15,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 44,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elk Creek Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 15,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MGM traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.39. 63,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,432,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.44. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $26.31 and a 1 year high of $38.41.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 5.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Alexis Herman sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $49,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel D’arrigo sold 29,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.23, for a total transaction of $858,689.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,619,559.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,627 shares of company stock valued at $1,009,155 in the last ninety days. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MGM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Nomura cut their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 9th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MGM Resorts International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.14.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Resorts and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

