Oxford Instruments plc (OXIG) Insider Gavin Hill Purchases 15 Shares

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) insider Gavin Hill purchased 15 shares of Oxford Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 978 ($12.74) per share, with a total value of £146.70 ($191.09).

Gavin Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 10th, Gavin Hill purchased 15 shares of Oxford Instruments stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,006 ($13.10) per share, with a total value of £150.90 ($196.56).

Oxford Instruments stock opened at GBX 980.40 ($12.77) on Thursday. Oxford Instruments plc has a 12-month low of GBX 680 ($8.86) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,174 ($15.29).

Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 12th. The company reported GBX 56.30 ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 54.20 ($0.71) by GBX 2.10 ($0.03). Oxford Instruments had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 13.16%.

OXIG has been the subject of several research reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Oxford Instruments to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 1,100 ($14.33) to GBX 1,180 ($15.37) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,066.88 ($13.90).

Oxford Instruments Company Profile

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, the United Kingdom, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's Nanotechnology Tools segment provides high performance scientific imaging cameras, spectroscopy solutions, and microscopy systems for research and OEM markets; atomic force probe microscopy for materials and bioscience applications; 3D and 4D image visualization and analysis software; and nanoanalysis solutions for materials characterization and nanofabrication on scanning electron microscopes, focussed ion beams, and transmission electron microscopes.

