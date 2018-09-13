Osram Licht (OSAGF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Osram Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday. The firm presently has a $51.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 22.45% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “OSRAM Licht AG is a manufacturer of lights. The company’s product primarily consists of infrared and laser lights, lamps and light-emitting diodes. OSRAM Licht AG is headquartered in Munich, Germany. “

Separately, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Osram Licht in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th.

OTCMKTS:OSAGF opened at $41.65 on Tuesday. Osram Licht has a 1-year low of $37.81 and a 1-year high of $94.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Osram Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. Osram Licht had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter. analysts predict that Osram Licht will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Osram Licht Company Profile

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Specialty Lighting, Opto Semiconductors, and Lighting Solutions & Systems segments. The Specialty Lighting segment develops and produces lamps and lighting systems for the automotive sector, studio, stage and TV, and projection system applications, as well as special lamps for industrial and medical applications; produces lamps for disinfecting liquids, surfaces, and gases with UV light.

