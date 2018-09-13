Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in MDU Resources Group Inc (MDU)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in MDU Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDU. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,115,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $481,976,000 after buying an additional 700,841 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in MDU Resources Group by 521.8% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 463,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,286,000 after purchasing an additional 388,750 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in MDU Resources Group by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 896,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,254,000 after purchasing an additional 382,458 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in MDU Resources Group by 878.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 391,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,224,000 after purchasing an additional 351,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in MDU Resources Group by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,334,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,288,000 after purchasing an additional 340,491 shares during the last quarter. 63.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDU has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of MDU Resources Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “$29.34” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MDU Resources Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MDU Resources Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Shares of NYSE:MDU opened at $27.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.59. MDU Resources Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.29 and a fifty-two week high of $29.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.39.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 10.40%. research analysts expect that MDU Resources Group Inc will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 13th will be given a $0.1975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 12th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.20%.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services.

