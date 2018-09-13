Orbimed Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)

Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,413,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,045,976 shares during the quarter. Ascendis Pharma A/S accounts for approximately 3.5% of Orbimed Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Orbimed Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Ascendis Pharma A/S worth $293,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the first quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the first quarter worth about $255,000. Institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on ASND shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ASND traded up $2.15 on Thursday, hitting $65.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,679. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $27.74 and a 12-month high of $76.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 0.67.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND).

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.