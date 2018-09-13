Orbimed Advisors LLC Buys 129,800 Shares of Davita Inc (DVA)

Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,689,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129,800 shares during the quarter. Davita accounts for 1.4% of Orbimed Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Orbimed Advisors LLC owned 1.01% of Davita worth $117,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC bought a new position in Davita in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,405,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in shares of Davita by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 24,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Hikari Tsushin Inc. lifted its position in shares of Davita by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hikari Tsushin Inc. now owns 74,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,624,000 after buying an additional 7,050 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Davita during the 2nd quarter valued at $538,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Davita by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 57,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DVA. Zacks Investment Research cut Davita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Davita from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Davita in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Davita currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.13.

DVA traded up $2.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $70.51. 8,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,476,086. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.90. Davita Inc has a 12-month low of $52.51 and a 12-month high of $80.71.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Davita had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 4.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. research analysts forecast that Davita Inc will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Davita Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

