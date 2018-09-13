Oracle Co. (ORCL) Shares Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,216,848 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,498 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises approximately 0.7% of Baird Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Oracle worth $97,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Oracle by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 304,726 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $13,426,000 after purchasing an additional 6,366 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $218,896,000. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in Oracle by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 32,418 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Oracle by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,323 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $1,025,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $49.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $42.57 and a 52 week high of $53.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP W Corey West sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $2,099,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 907 shares in the company, valued at $39,663.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total transaction of $173,137.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,328.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 550,500 shares of company stock valued at $24,719,865 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oracle presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.19.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

