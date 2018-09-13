OppenheimerFunds Inc. Increases Holdings in Yelp Inc (YELP)

OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 955,925 shares of the local business review company’s stock after buying an additional 4,934 shares during the quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. owned about 1.14% of Yelp worth $37,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Yelp by 12.9% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,052 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Yelp by 3.7% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 39,659 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Yelp by 16.0% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,383 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its holdings in shares of Yelp by 2.0% in the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 87,520 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Yelp by 0.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 371,720 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $14,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of YELP opened at $45.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 502.56, a PEG ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.32. Yelp Inc has a 1-year low of $36.42 and a 1-year high of $51.33.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The local business review company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $234.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.26 million. Yelp had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 0.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Yelp news, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 13,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey L. Donaker sold 6,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total transaction of $249,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,086.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 194,803 shares of company stock worth $8,422,465. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Aegis downgraded shares of Yelp to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Yelp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, May 18th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Yelp in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Yelp to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yelp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.13.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects people with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

