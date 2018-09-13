OppenheimerFunds Inc. Acquires 91,885 Shares of Macy’s Inc (M)

OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,035,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,885 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc.’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $38,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in Macy’s during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Macy’s by 10,087.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 3,934 shares during the period. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Macy’s by 1,475.0% during the 2nd quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 4,130 shares during the period. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Macy’s during the 1st quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Macy’s during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

M opened at $36.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.69. Macy’s Inc has a 1-year low of $17.41 and a 1-year high of $41.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. equities analysts expect that Macy’s Inc will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a $0.3775 dividend. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

In other Macy’s news, Director William H. Lenehan acquired 2,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.78 per share, with a total value of $74,851.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,060 shares in the company, valued at $288,386.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Harry A. Lawton III sold 28,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $1,034,058.20. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 54,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,728.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on M shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $35.00 price target on shares of Macy’s and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.57.

Macy’s Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 4, 2018, it operated approximately 690 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's brands; 160 specialty stores under the Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, and Macy's Backstage brands in the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico; and Websites, including macys.com, bloomingdales.com, and bluemercury.com.

