Opko Health Inc. (OPK) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Analysts expect Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) to report earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Opko Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.11). Opko Health also reported earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Opko Health will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.18). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.03). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Opko Health.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $263.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.37 million. Opko Health had a negative net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 9.32%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Opko Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Opko Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Opko Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Opko Health in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.95.

Shares of NASDAQ OPK remained flat at $$4.58 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.79 and a beta of 2.09. Opko Health has a 12-month low of $2.66 and a 12-month high of $7.24.

In other Opko Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.06 per share, with a total value of $455,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at $15,528,892.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 344,519 shares of company stock valued at $1,804,269. 42.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Opko Health by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,531,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,798,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237,434 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Opko Health by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,178,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,216 shares during the last quarter. RK Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Opko Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,822,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Opko Health by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,395,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,261,000 after purchasing an additional 788,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Opko Health by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,263,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,638,000 after purchasing an additional 418,200 shares during the last quarter. 24.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Opko Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates Bio-Reference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services in the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases.

