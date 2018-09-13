Opescoin (OPES) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $0.00

Opescoin (CURRENCY:OPES) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 13th. In the last week, Opescoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Opescoin coin can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. Opescoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of Opescoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,517.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $216.87 or 0.03327564 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $469.41 or 0.07202563 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.88 or 0.00841796 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $114.05 or 0.01749320 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00172093 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $118.65 or 0.01820536 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00305503 BTC.

About Opescoin

OPES is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2015. Opescoin’s official Twitter account is @Opescoindev

Opescoin Coin Trading

Opescoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opescoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opescoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opescoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

