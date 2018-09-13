Open Trading Network (OTN) Trading 8.8% Higher This Week

Open Trading Network (CURRENCY:OTN) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Open Trading Network has a market capitalization of $2.79 million and approximately $326.00 worth of Open Trading Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Open Trading Network has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Open Trading Network token can now be bought for $1.38 or 0.00021351 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit, Cryptopia and Livecoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Open Trading Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004346 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015403 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000306 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00280652 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00146509 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000214 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008257 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Open Trading Network Profile

Open Trading Network’s genesis date was October 2nd, 2017. Open Trading Network’s total supply is 82,630,002 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,023,003 tokens. The Reddit community for Open Trading Network is /r/open_trading_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Open Trading Network’s official website is otn.org . Open Trading Network’s official Twitter account is @OTNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Open Trading Network

Open Trading Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bit-Z, Cryptopia, Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Trading Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Trading Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Open Trading Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Open Trading Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Trading Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.