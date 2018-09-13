Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) Stake Decreased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 51.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,368 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,120,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 146,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,652,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 211,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,405,000 after purchasing an additional 24,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 169,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,309,000 after purchasing an additional 7,360 shares during the last quarter.

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $33,259.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,779.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,075 shares of company stock worth $74,289 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE OMC opened at $69.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.08. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.32 and a 12 month high of $83.34.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 40.82%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

OMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (down from $80.00) on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.08.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. The company offers a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. Its services comprises advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communication, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and instore design services.

