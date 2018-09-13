Omnicell (OMCL) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Benchmark started coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Friday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.80.

Shares of OMCL stock opened at $68.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 380.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Omnicell has a 1-year low of $39.75 and a 1-year high of $73.00.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $188.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.80 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 5.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Omnicell will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Nhat H. Ngo sold 4,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $213,928.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,216,928. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 5,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total value of $383,881.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,697.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,617 shares of company stock valued at $4,183,741 in the last ninety days. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Omnicell by 1.1% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 756,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,702,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Kopp Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Omnicell by 2.6% during the second quarter. Kopp Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicell during the second quarter worth approximately $802,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Omnicell by 12.8% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Omnicell by 97.0% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 666,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,937,000 after purchasing an additional 327,996 shares during the period. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc provides automation and business analytics software solutions for medication and supply management in healthcare worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. It offers Omnicell Automated Dispensing Cabinets, a dispensing system, which automates the management and dispensing of medications; SinglePointe, a software product that controls medications; AnywhereRN, a software which remotely queue medications from automated dispensing cabinets; Omnicell Analytics and Pandora Analytics reporting and data analytics tools; and Anesthesia Workstation that manages anesthesia supplies and medications.

