Omni Partners LLP Increases Stake in NxStage Medical, Inc. (NXTM)

Omni Partners LLP grew its position in NxStage Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTM) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 482,831 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,612 shares during the period. NxStage Medical makes up 1.5% of Omni Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Omni Partners LLP’s holdings in NxStage Medical were worth $13,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of NxStage Medical in the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in NxStage Medical by 714.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in NxStage Medical during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in NxStage Medical during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in NxStage Medical during the second quarter worth about $234,000. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NxStage Medical alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered NxStage Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NxStage Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised NxStage Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. NxStage Medical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

NxStage Medical stock opened at $28.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.73 and a beta of -0.05. NxStage Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.70 and a 52 week high of $28.75.

About NxStage Medical

NxStage Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets products and services for patients suffering from chronic or acute kidney failure. Its primary product includes the System One, a portable hemodialysis system, which is used primarily for home hemodialysis and a range of dialysis therapies to deliver in the home setting.

See Also: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NxStage Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTM).

Receive News & Ratings for NxStage Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NxStage Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.