Omni Partners LLP Has $3.07 Million Stake in Avista Corp (AVA)

Omni Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,245 shares during the quarter. Avista accounts for 0.3% of Omni Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Omni Partners LLP owned approximately 0.09% of Avista worth $3,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVA. Comerica Bank grew its position in Avista by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Avista by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 110,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Avista by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 112,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Avista by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 477,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,479,000 after acquiring an additional 13,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Avista in the 1st quarter valued at $2,576,000. 76.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Avista news, insider Jason R. Thackston sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total value of $101,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,184.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heidi B. Stanley sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $154,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,324.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,336 shares of company stock worth $426,346 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Avista stock opened at $51.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.90. Avista Corp has a 52 week low of $47.50 and a 52 week high of $52.91.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $319.30 million for the quarter. Avista had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. equities analysts expect that Avista Corp will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a $0.3725 dividend. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.41%.

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

