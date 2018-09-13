OLD Mission Capital LLC Trims Stake in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (ECON)

OLD Mission Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:ECON) by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,780 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $691,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $491,000. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 32,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 11,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 39,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares during the last quarter.

ECON opened at $21.84 on Thursday. Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF has a twelve month low of $21.32 and a twelve month high of $29.86.

