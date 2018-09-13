OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes Position in McKesson Co. (MCK)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCK. Boston Partners grew its position in McKesson by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,237,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200,669 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank bought a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth $86,764,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its position in McKesson by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 3,768,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,664,000 after acquiring an additional 273,090 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth $35,787,000. Finally, Natixis grew its position in McKesson by 478.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 303,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,801,000 after acquiring an additional 251,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

MCK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of McKesson in a report on Friday, July 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on McKesson from $160.00 to $2.86 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 20th. Standpoint Research raised McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on McKesson from $175.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of McKesson in a report on Friday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.30.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $130.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.00. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $122.49 and a 1 year high of $178.86.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.91 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 25.19% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 13.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 12.36%.

In other news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.69, for a total value of $173,731.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.