OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes $308,000 Position in Allergan plc (AGN)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in Allergan by 3.1% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,844,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,566,000 after purchasing an additional 55,029 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Allergan by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,545,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,116,000 after acquiring an additional 99,490 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allergan by 92.8% during the first quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 6,663 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Allergan by 1.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 517,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,451,000 after acquiring an additional 7,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Allergan by 32.2% during the second quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 601,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,275,000 after acquiring an additional 146,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Allergan alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on AGN. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $161.00 target price on Allergan and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 target price on shares of Allergan in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank set a $210.00 target price on Allergan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $180.00 target price on Allergan and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Allergan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.10.

Shares of AGN stock opened at $190.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Allergan plc has a 52-week low of $142.81 and a 52-week high of $231.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.29. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Allergan plc will post 16.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.61%.

In other news, Director Joseph H. Boccuzi bought 900 shares of Allergan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $190.59 per share, with a total value of $171,531.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher J. Coughlin bought 10,000 shares of Allergan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $190.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,906,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Allergan Company Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. It operates through US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of products for the central nervous system, eye care, medical aesthetics and dermatology, gastroenterology, women's health, urology, and anti-infective therapeutic categories.

See Also: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Allergan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allergan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.