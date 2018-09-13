OHR Pharmaceutical (OHRP) Stock Price Down 0%

OHR Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:OHRP) shares dropped 0% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.18. Approximately 7,953 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 557,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

OHR Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:OHRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About OHR Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:OHRP)

OHR Pharmaceutical, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of ophthalmic diseases. Its lead clinical program is topical Squalamine, a small molecule anti-angiogenic drug, which could provide a non-invasive therapy to enhance vision outcomes.

