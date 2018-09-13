OHR Pharmaceutical (OHRP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

OHR Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:OHRP) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 7,154,121 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 496% from the previous session’s volume of 1,200,682 shares.The stock last traded at $0.24 and had previously closed at $0.19.

OHR Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:OHRP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About OHR Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:OHRP)

OHR Pharmaceutical, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of ophthalmic diseases. Its lead clinical program is topical Squalamine, a small molecule anti-angiogenic drug, which could provide a non-invasive therapy to enhance vision outcomes.

