OHR Pharmaceutical Inc (OHRP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of OHR Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:OHRP) have received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also given OHR Pharmaceutical an industry rank of 101 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

OHR Pharmaceutical stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 755,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,754. OHR Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $2.18.

OHR Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:OHRP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

OHR Pharmaceutical Company Profile

OHR Pharmaceutical, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of ophthalmic diseases. Its lead clinical program is topical Squalamine, a small molecule anti-angiogenic drug, which could provide a non-invasive therapy to enhance vision outcomes.

