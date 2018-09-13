Oceanic Iron Ore (FEO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.05

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp (CVE:FEO)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Oceanic Iron Ore Company Profile (CVE:FEO)

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in Québec, Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property that covers 3 project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers approximately 39,717 hectares of iron formation located in the Nunavik region of Northern Québec.

