Ocean Power Technologies (OPTT) Releases Earnings Results

Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter.

Shares of OPTT remained flat at $$0.59 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 24,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,680. Ocean Power Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $2.54.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Ocean Power Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd.

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc develops and commercializes proprietary systems that generate electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves primarily in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It offers PowerBuoy system that is designed to generate power for use independent of the power grid in remote offshore locations.

