NuVasive (NUVA) and AIT Therapeutics (AITB) Head to Head Review

NuVasive (OTCMKTS: AITB) and AIT Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:AITB) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NuVasive and AIT Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NuVasive $1.03 billion 3.56 $83.00 million $1.91 37.30 AIT Therapeutics N/A N/A -$18.04 million ($3.01) -1.26

NuVasive has higher revenue and earnings than AIT Therapeutics. AIT Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NuVasive, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for NuVasive and AIT Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NuVasive 1 8 9 0 2.44 AIT Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

NuVasive currently has a consensus target price of $65.81, suggesting a potential downside of 7.62%. AIT Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 321.05%. Given AIT Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AIT Therapeutics is more favorable than NuVasive.

Profitability

This table compares NuVasive and AIT Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NuVasive 3.96% 13.70% 6.43% AIT Therapeutics N/A N/A -243.64%

Summary

NuVasive beats AIT Therapeutics on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc., a medical device company, develops and markets minimally-disruptive surgical products and procedurally-integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal product is Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally-disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics. Its spine surgery product line offerings comprise products for the thoracolumbar and the cervical spine, which are primarily used to enable surgeons to access the spine and to perform restorative and fusion procedures in a minimally-disruptive fashion. Its biologics products include Osteocel Plus and Pro, a cellular bone matrix; Formagraft, a collagen-based synthetic bone substitute; AttraX, a synthetic bone graft material; and Propel DBM, a moldable demineralized bone matrix putty, which are used for spinal fusion or bone healing process. The company's IOM services are used for onsite and remote monitoring of the neurological systems of patients undergoing spinal and brain-related surgeries. It also provides implants used for interbody disc height restoration; and fixation products, including pedicle screws, rods, and plates. In addition, the company offers Integrated Global Alignment platform for assessing, preserving, and restoring spinal alignment; MAGEC-early onset scoliosis, a spinal bracing and distraction system; and PRECICE, a limb lengthening system. NuVasive, Inc. sells its products to patients, surgeons, hospitals, and insurers through independent sales agents, directly-employed sales personnel, and distributors in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

AIT Therapeutics Company Profile

AIT Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) delivery systems to treat respiratory and other diseases. Its NO delivery systems are used for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Harrison, New York.

