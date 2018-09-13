NRG Energy (NRG) Hits New 12-Month High at $36.03

Shares of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $36.03 and last traded at $36.14, with a volume of 96019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.94.

Several analysts have commented on NRG shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75 and a beta of 1.07.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. NRG Energy had a positive return on equity of 29.44% and a negative net margin of 9.30%. NRG Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that NRG Energy Inc will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.01%.

In related news, EVP Christopher Moser sold 43,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $1,543,962.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,343.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Callen sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $305,532.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,396.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,375 shares of company stock valued at $2,383,622. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guidant Wealth Advisors raised its stake in NRG Energy by 9,972.7% during the 2nd quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 2,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in NRG Energy by 313.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in NRG Energy by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

About NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. The company is involved in the generation of electricity using fossil fuel and nuclear sources. The company provides electricity to 2.9 million residential, commercial, and industrial consumers; system power, distributed generation, solar and wind products, backup generation, storage and distributed solar, demand response, energy efficiency, and on-site energy solutions; and carbon management and specialty services.

