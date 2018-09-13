Nord/LB Analysts Give Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares (DRW3) a €72.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €72.00 ($83.72) price objective on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares (ETR:DRW3) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DRW3. Independent Research set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. HSBC set a €54.00 ($62.79) price target on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €68.33 ($79.46).

Get Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares alerts:

Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares stock opened at €62.35 ($72.50) on Monday. Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares has a fifty-two week low of €69.80 ($81.16) and a fifty-two week high of €107.00 ($124.42).

Drägerwerk AG & Co KGaA develops equipment and solutions in the fields of medical and safety technology in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.