Norbord (OSB) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Norbord from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.29.

NYSE:OSB opened at $42.04 on Thursday. Norbord has a one year low of $32.22 and a one year high of $45.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.31. Norbord had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 48.17%. The firm had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Norbord will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Norbord by 2,025.7% in the second quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,294 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norbord in the second quarter valued at about $264,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norbord in the second quarter valued at about $291,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Norbord by 54.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 10,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Norbord by 18.2% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period. 76.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Norbord

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

