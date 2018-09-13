Noodles & Co (NDLS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) will announce $0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Noodles & Co’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.04. Noodles & Co reported earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Noodles & Co will report full year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Noodles & Co.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $117.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.16 million. Noodles & Co had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NDLS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Noodles & Co to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. CL King started coverage on Noodles & Co in a report on Thursday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Noodles & Co from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Noodles & Co from $9.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.08.

In related news, major shareholder Catterton-Noodles, Llc sold 2,477,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $24,778,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Ii, L.P. sold 387,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $3,680,898.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,448,909 shares of company stock valued at $34,384,069 in the last quarter. 50.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NDLS. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Noodles & Co by 113.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,646 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 13,618 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Noodles & Co during the second quarter worth $175,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Noodles & Co during the second quarter worth $197,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Noodles & Co during the second quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Noodles & Co during the second quarter worth $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NDLS traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.55. 229,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,899. The company has a market cap of $503.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -615.00, a P/E/G ratio of 34.86 and a beta of -0.60. Noodles & Co has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $13.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, sandwiches, and appetizers. As of January 2, 2018, the company operated 412 company-owned and 66 franchised restaurants in 29 states, the District of Columbia.

