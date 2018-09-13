Noah Holdings Limited (NOAH) Given $60.00 Average Price Target by Analysts

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus target price of $60.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Noah an industry rank of 173 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NOAH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Noah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. ValuEngine lowered Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Nomura raised Noah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Noah in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NYSE:NOAH opened at $38.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 2.15. Noah has a twelve month low of $27.90 and a twelve month high of $69.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Noah during the second quarter valued at $1,643,000. Andra AP fonden purchased a new position in Noah during the second quarter valued at $1,398,000. Guinness Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Noah by 1,050.0% during the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Noah during the second quarter valued at $3,092,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Noah by 72.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 6,472 shares during the period. 48.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noah Company Profile

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

