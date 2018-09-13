NMI (NMIH) Sees Large Volume Increase

NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 3,238 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 288,523 shares.The stock last traded at $23.25 and had previously closed at $23.00.

NMIH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of NMI in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered NMI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on NMI in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered NMI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.85.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.82 and a beta of 1.12.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. NMI had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 25.23%. The business had revenue of $67.45 million for the quarter. analysts forecast that NMI Holdings Inc will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 15,800 shares of NMI stock in a transaction on Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $269,706.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 147,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,234.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradley M. Shuster sold 81,972 shares of NMI stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total value of $1,741,085.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 643,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,658,509.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 370,836 shares of company stock worth $7,924,017. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NMI by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 6,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of NMI during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of NMI during the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NMI during the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NMI during the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

