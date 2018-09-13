Nlight Inc (LASR) Insider Scott H. Keeney Sells 180,000 Shares

Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) insider Scott H. Keeney sold 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total transaction of $4,579,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ LASR opened at $26.86 on Thursday. Nlight Inc has a 1 year low of $22.14 and a 1 year high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 5.73.

Get Nlight alerts:

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $51.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.25 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Nlight Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LASR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nlight during the second quarter valued at about $22,235,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nlight during the second quarter valued at about $13,077,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Nlight during the second quarter valued at about $10,848,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nlight during the second quarter valued at about $8,684,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nlight during the second quarter valued at about $7,747,000. Institutional investors own 46.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nlight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Nlight from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Nlight from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Nlight in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Nlight in a research report on Monday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

About Nlight

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers used in various end applications in the industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense markets. The company also produces optical fiber products. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturer primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, Germany, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in North America, Asia, and Europe.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Nlight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nlight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.