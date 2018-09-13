Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp Co Ltd. (NINE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp Co Ltd. (NASDAQ:NINE) will report earnings of $0.57 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp will report full year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.82. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $3.79. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp.

Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp (NASDAQ:NINE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $205.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.71 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NINE shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $40.00 price target on shares of Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.95.

In related news, insider Edward Bruce Morgan sold 20,500 shares of Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $617,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp in the 1st quarter valued at $644,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp in the 1st quarter valued at $1,317,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp in the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp in the 1st quarter valued at $2,458,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp in the 1st quarter valued at $378,000.

Shares of NINE stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.21. 152,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,409. Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp has a 52-week low of $22.23 and a 52-week high of $39.25.

About Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp

Ninetowns Internet Technology Group Company Limited is a software company that enables enterprises and trade-related People’s Republic of China Government agencies to streamline the import/export process in China. It operates in four segments: enterprise software and related maintenance services , software development services segment, B2C e-commerce and, and real estate development.

