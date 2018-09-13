Nielsen Holdings PLC (NLSN) Shares Sold by Platinum Investment Management Ltd.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. decreased its stake in Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) by 81.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,126,014 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Nielsen worth $7,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NLSN. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 20.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,831,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,211,000 after buying an additional 304,685 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 29.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 283,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,020,000 after buying an additional 64,993 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 125.2% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 27,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 15,219 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 189.2% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 147,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,701,000 after buying an additional 96,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 5.9% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,240,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,443,000 after buying an additional 68,808 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NLSN shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Pivotal Research upgraded Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Nielsen from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “$30.76” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. SunTrust Banks set a $26.00 target price on Nielsen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nielsen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nielsen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.77.

Shares of NLSN stock opened at $26.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Nielsen Holdings PLC has a 12-month low of $20.53 and a 12-month high of $42.15.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Nielsen had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. research analysts predict that Nielsen Holdings PLC will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.35%.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information and measurement company. It operates through Buy and Watch segments. The company provides media and marketing information, analytics, and manufacturer and retailer expertise about what and where consumers buy, read, watch, and listen.

