NexGen Energy Ltd (NXE) Short Interest Up 0.2% in August

NexGen Energy Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,131,632 shares, an increase of 0.2% from the August 15th total of 15,097,157 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 282,502 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 53.6 days.

Shares of NXE stock opened at $1.92 on Thursday. NexGen Energy has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $2.85.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in NexGen Energy by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,875,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,454,000 after acquiring an additional 6,096,534 shares in the last quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NexGen Energy by 191.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 1,739,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,890 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,386,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,251,000 after buying an additional 953,487 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,088,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 760,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 402,200 shares during the period.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering 35,065 hectares located in the southwest Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

