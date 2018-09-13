News Corp Class A (NWSA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $12.33

News Corp Class A (NASDAQ:NWSA)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.33 and last traded at $12.52, with a volume of 174781 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.53.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of News Corp Class A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of News Corp Class A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of News Corp Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of News Corp Class A from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of News Corp Class A from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Get News Corp Class A alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.86.

News Corp Class A (NASDAQ:NWSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. News Corp Class A had a negative net margin of 16.78% and a positive return on equity of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. News Corp Class A’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that News Corp Class A will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 11th. News Corp Class A’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NWSA. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in News Corp Class A by 76.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,431,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,613,000 after purchasing an additional 619,799 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in News Corp Class A by 9.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,294,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,447,000 after purchasing an additional 116,503 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in News Corp Class A by 38.9% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 817,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,919,000 after purchasing an additional 228,909 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in News Corp Class A in the first quarter worth $505,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in News Corp Class A by 12.8% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,267,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,829,000 after purchasing an additional 257,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.87% of the company’s stock.

News Corp Class A Company Profile (NASDAQ:NWSA)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for News Corp Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News Corp Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.