New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB) Holdings Boosted by Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,046 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 152,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 64,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 33,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 4,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 33,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYCB opened at $10.89 on Thursday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $14.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $286.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.86 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 25.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 6th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 83.95%.

NYCB has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Sandler O’Neill set a $14.00 price objective on New York Community Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. New York Community Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.59.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for New York Community Bank and New York Commercial Bank that offer banking products and financial services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products that include checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, NOW and money market accounts, and non-interest-bearing accounts.

