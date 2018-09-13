New England Asset Management Inc. Invests $363,000 in Graco Inc. (GGG)

New England Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 8,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Graco by 727.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Graco in the second quarter worth $119,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Graco in the second quarter worth $162,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graco by 51.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graco in the first quarter worth $200,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 97,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $4,592,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,092 shares in the company, valued at $5,609,233.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jack W. Eugster sold 32,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $1,506,978.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,817,691.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. DA Davidson set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Graco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Graco in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Graco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.17.

Shares of Graco stock opened at $47.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.72 and a twelve month high of $49.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.10.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $424.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.19 million. Graco had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 40.67%. Graco’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; vapor-abrasive blasting equipment; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

