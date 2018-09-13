New England Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC)

New England Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of HSBC in the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of HSBC by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 16,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HSBC by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,263,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,515,000 after purchasing an additional 547,544 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of HSBC by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 252,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HSBC by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 113,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Get HSBC alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HSBC opened at $42.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $171.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. HSBC Holdings plc has a one year low of $42.46 and a one year high of $55.89.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.05. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter. equities analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HSBC shares. Societe Generale downgraded HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded HSBC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. HSBC has an average rating of “Hold”.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC).

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.