Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences to $124.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences to $127.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $128.00 price target on Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $121.83.

Shares of NBIX opened at $121.67 on Monday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a twelve month low of $55.95 and a twelve month high of $126.82. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of -75.10, a P/E/G ratio of 46.02 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 9.19, a quick ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.11. Neurocrine Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $96.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1428.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dimitri E. Grigoriadis sold 23,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $2,532,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dimitri E. Grigoriadis sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,415,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,942 shares in the company, valued at $11,123,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3,156.2% in the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 134,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 130,825 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $334,000. Global X Management Co LLC boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 7.4% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 10,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 102.2% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 83.7% in the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 137,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,537,000 after buying an additional 62,800 shares in the last quarter.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company's lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for use in women's health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease.

