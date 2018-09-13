Natixis Raises Stake in Antero Resources Corp (AR)

Natixis increased its position in Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 548,483 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,082 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Antero Resources were worth $11,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AR. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $197,000. RDL Financial Inc. bought a new position in Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $305,000. Institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

In other news, insider K. Phil Yoo sold 2,500 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total transaction of $46,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources stock opened at $18.21 on Thursday. Antero Resources Corp has a 1-year low of $16.31 and a 1-year high of $22.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.17). Antero Resources had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $989.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Antero Resources Corp will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Antero Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Antero Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.91.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, produces, and develops natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2017 had approximately 484,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; approximately 137,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and approximately 214,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.