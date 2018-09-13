Natixis Invests $10.85 Million in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR)

Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 100,214 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $10,847,000. Natixis owned 0.16% of Cullen/Frost Bankers at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CFR. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 564.6% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 957,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,530,000 after purchasing an additional 813,179 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,251,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $557,051,000 after purchasing an additional 140,956 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.7% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,102,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,020,000 after purchasing an additional 93,525 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the second quarter worth about $839,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 51.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,021,000 after purchasing an additional 81,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CFR opened at $107.53 on Thursday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.55 and a 52 week high of $121.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.30.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $322.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 49.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CFR shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.50.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. It provides commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction, equipment, inventories and accounts receivable, and acquisition financing; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

